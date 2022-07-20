'Halloween Ends' Drops Nail-Biting Teaser Trailer

Halloween Ends teases that it will bring the decades-long violence of Michael Myers to a final conclusion, and the movie has now dropped a nail-biting teaser trailer. The clip promises to bring the "saga" of Michael and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) to an "end," but not before they each take their pound of flesh from one another. The short teaser also features a terrifying garbage disposal scene that seems to be a callback to Halloween H20.

The new Halloween series is helmed by filmmaker David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 reboot/sequel, and co-wrote it with Jeff Fradley and actor Danny McBride, with whom Green is a frequent collaborator. Notably, the movie earned over $250 million at the box office on a budget of less than $15 million. Green and McBride then brought in filmmaker Scott Teems (Narcos: Mexico) to write the next two installments in the planned trilogy: Halloween Kills (2022) and Halloween Ends. Halloween Kills was originally set to debut in 2020, but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It eventually premiered in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 15, 2021.

A synopsis of Halloween Ends explains: "Four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all." In addition to Curtis and Matichak, Halloween Ends brings back Will Patton, Kyle Richards, and Omar Dorsey reprising their roles as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Lindsey Wallace, and Sheriff Barker.

In 2020, Curtis sat down to talk about both upcoming horror sequels and teased Michael Myers' "legacy of evil" in Halloween Ends. The legendary actress appeared in a Jess Cagle Show interview on SiriusXM and opened up about what fans can expect from Halloween Kills. But when pressed to give fans a hint about what Halloween Ends might bring, she resisted. After repeating "I can't" several times, Curtis finally provided a "snippet" of information. "I know we have to wrap up; here's my snippet: [the] legacy that it really has to do with the nature of evil and the legacy of evil," she said.