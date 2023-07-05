Grinch Horror Movie Coming out on VOD in October

If your two favorite holidays ate Christmas and Halloween, then you should be thrilled to learn about a new Grinch horror movie. Coming to VOD (video-on-demand) in October, per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled The Mean One and is a violent reimagining of Dr, Seuss' classic story. Only this time, the Green Curmudgeon is out to do more than just steal Christmas. Horror fans — and Christmas lovers — will get a chance to see all the carnage when DeskPop Entertainment brings The Mean One to VOD on Oct. 3.

The film's official logline reads: "One Christmas eve in a sleepy mountain town, Cindy's family is killed and her Christmas is stolen by a bloodthirsty green grouch in a Santa suit. 20 years later, Cindy returns to town with one goal – trapping and killing the mean one." The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, based on a story LaMorte conceived. Famed horror actor David Howard Thornton — who portrays Art the Clown in the Terrifyer franchise — stars as The Mean One, with Krystle Martin playing the adult Cindy. Additional cast members include Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, and Amy Schumacher.

"We're so excited to bring The Mean One to our amazing fans and audiences around the world with the team at Deskpop," LaMorte told THR. "Their specialty in working with genre films like ours make them the perfect partner for our unique brand of Christmas chaos!" DeskPop Entertainment VP Mat Levy added, "I am thrilled to bring one of the most talked about cinematic experiences of the year to audiences worldwide in time for both Halloween and Christmas. I assure you that your heart will grow three sizes for this film before getting pierced by a delicious candy cane spear."

The new film comes after a handful of other horror films based on past children's franchises, such as The Banana Splits Movie and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. While the notion of turning classic, beloved characters into blood-thirsty monsters has been somewhat controversial, there is no denying that the trend has found a dedicated audience. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, for example, reportedly earned more than $5 million on a budget of around $100,000. Time will tell if The Mean One is met with the same enthusiasm from horror fans.