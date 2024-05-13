John Travolta Reacts to Death of Beloved 'Grease' Co-Star Susan Buckner

John Travolta is remembering his late Grease co-star Susan Buckner. A day after the actress' publicist and family confirmed that Buckner passed away on Thursday, May 2 at the age of 72, Travolta shared a touching tribute to Buckner on social media.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared two side-by-side pictures of Buckner, one a more recent image and the other a black-and-white photo that appeared to be snapped around the time that they filmed the classic 1978 musical. In Grease, Buckner starred as Rydell High cheerleader Patty Simcox, the close friend of Olivia Newton-John's Sandy Olsson, opposite Travolta's Danny Zuko. Captioning the post, Travolta wrote, "Susan you made Grease that much more special! We will miss you!" You can see the heartfelt tribute here.

(Photo: CBS via Getty Images)

Travolta was not the only one to pay tribute to Buckner. On X (formerly Twitter), the official Grease account also remembered the actress, writing, "Forever grateful for Susan Buckner's unforgettable portrayal of Patty Simcox. Rest in peace to a Grease legend."

Released in 1978, Grease grossed nearly $160 million at the global box office and is now considered a cult classic. In her role as Patty, Buckner tried to dance with Travolta's character before he rejected her and also shouted the memorable cheer, "Do the splits, give a yell! Show a little spirit for old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go Rydell, fight, fight, fight!"

Buckner passed away "surrounded by loved ones" in Miami, Florida at the age of 72 on May 2, Deadline reported on May 7. A cause of death was not disclosed. Confirming her passing in a statement, Buckner's family told Fox News Digital, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Buckner, best known to the moviegoing public as memorable, bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox, who starred opposite John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 smash musical 'Grease.' Rest in peace Susan. Your talent, spirit and infectious smile will live on in our hearts forever."

After beginning her career in the pageant circuit, winning Miss Washington in 1971 before representing the state at the Miss America competition in 1972, Buckner made her screen debut as part of The Golddiggers dancing group in a 1973 appearance on The Dean Martin Show. Her acting credits include The First Nudie Musical, The Love Boat, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, Deadly Blessing, Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, and more.