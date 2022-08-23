'Halloween Ends' to Stream on Peacock Same Day of Theatrical Release

Halloween Ends is coming to theaters on Oct. 14, and it will now also be available to stream on Peacock the same day. The news was revealed Tuesday, with franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis sharing the news in a video clip posted to social media. In the clip, Curis explained that the film's producers realized there is a significant demographic of people who would like to be able to watch movies at home, while many others prefer the theatrical experience.

"We discovered there are people who want to go to the theater and scream their guts out. We also discovered that there are people who want to stay at home and scream their guts out. ... We got great results both from box office and from streaming," Curtis said in the clip. "This year, we want to make sure as many people can see Halloween Ends before Halloween, so we decided to give that same gift to fans again." Fans can watch Curtis' complete message below.

The new Halloween series is helmed by filmmaker David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 reboot/sequel. Green also co-wrote the film with Jeff Fradley and actor Danny McBride, whom Green is a frequent collaborator alongside. Notably, the movie earned over $250 million at the box office on a budget of less than $15 million.

Green and McBride then brought in filmmaker Scott Teems (Narcos: Mexico) to write the next two installments in the planned trilogy: Halloween Kills (2022) and Halloween Ends. Halloween Kills was originally set to debut in 2020, but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It eventually premiered in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 15, 2021.

A synopsis of Halloween Ends explains: "Four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all." In addition to Curtis and Matichak, Halloween Ends brings back Will Patton, Kyle Richards, and Omar Dorsey reprising their roles as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Lindsey Wallace, and Sheriff Barker.