Hallmark Unveils Fall Harvest Lineup With 6 Original Movies & Mysteries Titles

Fall is almost here, and the Hallmark Channel is ready to welcome the season in the perfect way! Although summer temperatures may be soaring, Hallmark is gearing up to celebrate cooler temperatures with the return of its Fall Harvest event and the introduction of the Movie & Mysteries event. The schedules include a total of 12 new original movies – six as part of its autumn-themed programming and six as part of the new Movie & Mysteries schedule. Set to begin in September, the Fall Harvest lineup includes the previously announced Roadhouse Romance, starring Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes. To really help fans fall in love with the season, Hallmark will also debut new titles, in weekly premieres, like the Laura Osnes-starring film Raise a Glass to Love, according to Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, Nikki DeLoach and Scott Porter take the lead in Taking the Reins, with three other autumnal tales of love also set to debut. The annual Fall Harvest programming event will run from Saturday, September 11 through Saturday, October 16 and will be followed by the network's Movie & Mysteries event. Set to run from Sunday, September 12 through Sunday, October 17, the all-new event includes a packed schedule that will see Hallmark debuting thrilling mysteries each week. The schedule is led by a new Signed, Sealed, Delivered, which stars Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe and Geoff Gustaffson. It also includes the Sam Page, Amanda Schull and Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew-starring film One Summer. Keep scrolling for a preview of what's to come on the Hallmark Channel this fall!

HALLMARK'S "FALL HARVEST" EVENT SCHEDULE Roadhouse Romance

Starring: Lauren Alaina, Tyler Hynes

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: "Country music fan Callie (Alaina) is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy, but TV director Luke (Hynes) teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back." Raise a Glass to Love

Starring: Laura Osnes, Juan Pablo Di Pace

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: "Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna (Osnes) returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo (Di Pace). Master Sommelier Jennifer Huether consults and appears as herself in a cameo role." prevnext

Taking the Reins (working title)

Starring: Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter, Corbin Bernsen, Janine Turner

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: "A writer (DeLoach) goes back to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses." Love Strikes Twice

Starring: Katie Findlay, Wyatt Nash

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: "Maggie (Findlay) and Josh (Nash) are an out-of-sync married couple. Maggie wishes for a do-over and wakes up 15 years earlier. Will she choose Josh again or is an ex-boyfriend her happily ever after?" prevnext

South Beach Love

Starring: Taylor Cole, William Levy

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: "From New York Times Bestselling Author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties –- and romance." Flirting With Romance (working title)

Starring: Erinn Westbrook, Brooks Darnel

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: "When a “love advice” author (Westbrook) crosses paths with a dating columnist (Darnell), an attraction begins to blossom into more. As both use strategies from their own playbooks to win over the other, is it possible that they’ve both met their match?" prevnext

HALLMARK’S “MOVIES & MYSTERIES” EVENT SCHEDULE: Redemption in Cherry Springs

Starring: Rochelle Aytes, Keith Robinson, Frankie Faison

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: "After fallout from a story, reporter Melanie (Aytes) goes home to Cherry Springs for a break. When a friend disappears, she uses her skills to get to the truth, to the local detective’s (Robinson) dismay. From executive producer Judy Smith (Scandal)." Finding Love in Mountain View

Starring: Danielle C. Ryan, Myko Olivier

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: "After learning that she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect (Ryan) is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish." prevnext

One Summer

Starring: Sam Page, Sarah Drew, Amanda Schull

Premieres: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: "Jack (Page) takes his son and daughter to his late wife’s (Schull) beachside hometown hoping to heal and become closer. The summer brings visions of the past that could forge a new path forward. Based on the New York Times-bestselling book by David Baldacci." Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

Starring: Tom Everett Scott, Mia Maestro, Ella Ballentine

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: "Benedict Stone’s (Scott) life is turned upside-down when his teenage niece (Ballentine) arrives on his doorstep -- except she might be the change that Benedict desperately needs." prevnext