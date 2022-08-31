The Internet Is Horrified by the 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Trailer
The official trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey dropped on Wednesday and many viewers were not prepared. The movie puts a horrific twist on a childhood classic, but if you haven't been following its production you might be understandably confused. The trailer has many commenters suddenly developing opinions on copyright laws.
Blood and Honey is an independent film written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, based on A.A. Milne's 1926 book Winnie-the-Pooh and the many other adaptations that have followed. However, this slasher film is a far cry from Milne's whimsical childhood fairy tale. It is the first production to use the characters and settings from Winnie-the-Pooh since the franchise became a public domain work in January of 2022.
Up until this year, Disney held the exclusive film rights to Winnie the Pooh, its characters and its settings. Disney has often been accused of manipulating copyright laws to prevent its most lucrative intellectual properties from going into the public domain. When these rights lapsed, Frake-Waterfield and his collaborators wasted no time in expanding the creative field Winnie the Pooh could exist within.
According to the synopsis, in this version of the story, Christopher Robin played with the anthropomorphic animals of the 100 Acre Woods while also bringing them food. However, as he grew up he made fewer visits to their forest and therefore provided them with less nourishment, making them desperate and resentful. He stopped visiting the forest altogether when he went away to college, and the film opens with him returning as a young adult. He finds his old friends "completely feral and unhinged."
There's no word yet on when Blood and Honey will be released or how it will be distributed in the U.S. Some fans are fine with that uncertainty, while others are eager to see it for themselves. Here's a look at how the conversation has played out online.
Can't Look Away
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”looks like it might be the worst movie ever made. That said, I plan to preorder tickets and be there opening night. pic.twitter.com/SOo7MhXWbt— laney (@laneymakesstuff) August 31, 2022
Some people said bluntly that they did not like what they saw in the trailer, but that they still intended to see the movie anyway.
Creativity
THAT is what's important. Even if this movie turns out to be terrible, this director gets to say "I made the FIRST Winnie the Pooh movie when he came into the public domain & it's a slasher flick."
And EVERYONE is talking about it. Mad respect to Rhys thinking outside the box.— Christian Hannah (@TheHannahcast) August 31, 2022
Many commenters felt that the quality of this movie didn't matter quite as much as the spectacle of its creation and release. They hoped that Frake-Waterfield would get plenty of accolades for his creativity.
'Interpretation'
we may not "need" serial killer winnie the pooh but we are getting it and must learn to be grateful. https://t.co/mbhhBagC8E— sarah (@desolateground) August 31, 2022
Some viewers thought that this trailer was an imperfect interpretation of the franchise – especially with other recent entries to compare it to.
Stunt
ok I get it now
it’s a generic low budget horror with no real identity of it’s own EXCEPT for the fact it’s using Winnie The Pooh in an effort to drum up social media clicks
right? https://t.co/MlYoPRNO08— Noah ⎊ (@NoahIsAHuman) August 31, 2022
I hate Everything about this
It goes against everything Winnie The Pooh is and it doesn't suit it at all.
It was clearly made as a meme and that never works out. https://t.co/yoyQyZmgRr— Superadam10 is a Rapunzel Simp (@Superadam101) August 31, 2022
Some criticized this trailer for using a beloved children's classic as a stunt to draw attention on social media. In many cases, these commenters did not address the issue of the public domain or wrote it off as a small concern.
Anti-Slasher
the winnie the pooh movie actually makes me so mad lmao i’m so sick of shock horror that’s nothing but taking women, objectifying them, and thenbrutally and grotesquely murdering them. it’s uncreative but also just sick torture porn and ik the ppl behind it are men— avi (@transorufrey) August 31, 2022
It’s looks like every other shitty slasher flick…except the killer’s wearing a Winnie the Pooh mask instead of a Michael Myers or hockey mask 🙄 https://t.co/xEqHby0C81— Steven 👻🧛♂️ (@Red_Fives) August 31, 2022
Many critics were also against slasher films in general, feeling that the genre was tired and unimaginative.
More Franchises
*cough* two tickets to winnie the pooh blood and honey please pic.twitter.com/cknMXAdgRv— 𖤐 (@MikeyMunster) August 31, 2022
A WINNIE THE POOH HORROR? What next? A MICKEY AND MINNIE SLASHER? pic.twitter.com/gTg3f4RMrW— mandy (@BattinsonMarvel) August 31, 2022
Of course, commenters quickly became obsessed with other well-known characters and franchises becoming public domain to allow more movies like this to exist. Some proposed their personal favorites.
Alternate Pitches
"what if winnie the pooh killed people" hot topic ass premise. make a movie where he's depressed after his divorce but finds fulfillment through coaching high school basketball instead— wichita onlineman (@Yelix) August 31, 2022
Finally, some fans were interested in an adult Winnie the Pooh movie but thought that there were more interesting approaches than this one.