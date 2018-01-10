Greta Gerwig Says She Regrets Working With Woody Allen

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig says she “grew up on” Woody Allen‘s films which influenced her projects, but she refuses to work with the acclaimed filmmaker ever again.

The filmmaker and actress worked with Allen on To Rome With Love in 2012, but her attitude has changed following the #MeToo and “Time’s Up” campaigns which, like Gerwig, dominated Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In speaking with The New York Times alongside writer/director Aaron Sorkin, Gerwig addressed her relationship with Allen, and how he should be received by her colleagues.

“I would like to speak specifically to the Woody Allen question, which I have been asked about a couple of times recently… I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film,” she said.

“I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again,” Gerwig added.

The Golden Globe-winning director referenced in her explanation Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who has been outspoken against her father in recent years and has accused him of sexual assault.

In 2014, Farrow wrote an open letter in The New York Times exposing Allen’s alleged abuse, and she penned a similar message in the Los Angeles Times in parallel with the #MeToo movement in December.

“Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization,” Gerwig continued. “I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artists, and I cannot change that face now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”

Sorkin offered a different perspective, focusing particularly on disgraced actor Kevin Spacey’s future in the field. “I don’t like seeing anyone get disappeared,” the Molly’s Game director said. “Personally, I don’t think Kevin’s going to be able to find his way back, but I’m still rooting for a miraculous transformation.”

Both Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Sorkin’s Molly’s Game are the individuals’ director debuts. Each received nods as Golden Globes nominees and are expected to be top contenders for the upcoming Oscars.