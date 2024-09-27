'Goosebumps 3': What We Know About a Possible Third Movie

While a third Goosebumps movie has yet to be confirmed, there are still some details surrounding it. A film adaptation of R.L. Stine's beloved children's horror book series of the same name debuted in 2015, starring Jack Black as the author alongside Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush, Amy Ryan, Ryan Lee, and Jillian Bell. In 2018, standalone sequel, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, released, once again with Black as Stine in an uncredited cameo, and starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, Chris Parnell, and Ken Jeong.

Back in 2019, Stine told ComicBook.com that he was still "waiting by the phone" in regards to a third film. "I don't know, no one's calling me," he shared. "I haven't heard anything about a third film." Even though he didn't know if a third movie would be made, he still had an idea of what book he'd want adapted.

"I would like to see The Haunted Mask," Stine said. "And maybe put together Haunted Mask one and two," Stine continued. "That's my best Halloween book, I think. If they did a third [movie], I would want them to make it a little scarier and less funny. They go for laughs, which is wonderful, and they have scary scenes, but I'd like to see the movies just heighten the scares a little bit."

Published in 1993, the book follows a girl who buys a Halloween ask from a store, but when she wears it, it soon becomes one with her skin, and she's unable to remove it. The book ended up getting three sequels and was adapted as the two-part series premiere of the Goosebumps television series in 1995. It would definitely be a fun one to see as a full-length feature film, especially since Stine himself thinks it's his best Halloween book.

That being said, there hasn't been much information on a potential third Goosebumps movie in a while, especially with the Disney+ Goosebumps series. R.L. Stine is clearly interested in doing another movie, and one based on The Haunted Mask. Whether that will ever happen is unknown, but it has been six years since the sequel, so the ship for a third film might have sailed. You never know what could happen, though. Perhaps Slappy and co. will still make a return on the big screen in the future.