Jack Black Returning For ‘Goosebumps’ Sequel

Fans have been excited to see the return of the Goosebumps franchise in 2018, but there is still one lingering question in all of their minds. Will Jack Black return for the sequel??

According to author R.L. Stine, who wrote the Goosebumps books, you can let your mind rest at ease. Jack Black will be leading the way once again.

Stine took to Twitter on Monday to talk a bit about the upcoming Goosebumps sequel. tentatively titled Goosebumps Horrorland. He first announced that there was a script for the film, and followed that up by saying Black had signed on for it.

Yes, there is a script for the Goosebumps movie sequel, and I am told that my evil twin, Jack Black, has signed on. More news to come! — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) June 12, 2017

The author referred to Black as his “evil twin” because of the actor’s role in the movie. Jack Black portrays a version of R.L. Stine in the films, and he is charged with containing all of his fictional monsters that have been unleashed on the real world.

Stine followed his first tweet up with another announcement that the sequel was being called Goosebumps Horrorland, at least for not. He also confirmed the previous reports that the film is scheduled to be released in September of next year. The official release date is September 21, 2018.

The Goosebumps movie sequel is tentatively called Goosebumps Horrorland and is slated for September, 2018. Watch out for Slappy! — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) June 12, 2017

In addition to Black, Stine also confirmed that Slappy would be back. The puppet is creepy, but often provided the comedic relief in the first movie.

If you read the Goosebumps books, you’ll recognize the Horrorland title. The location is a terrifying theme park that Stine has often referred to as “the scariest place on Earth.”

Photo Credit – Sony Animation