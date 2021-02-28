Golden Globes Ripped for Having No Black Voters

The Golden Globe Awards are facing backlash before they can even begin this weekend as more people realize that there are no Black voters involved in the ceremony at all. Golden Globes winners are selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and last weekend The Los Angeles Times learned that there are no Black members of the HFPA. The Association promises to change that, but in the meantime viewers are questioning how it came to this.

The 78th Golden Globes will be live on Sunday, Feb. 28, filmed virtually from two locations and with a number of other COVID-19 safety measure in place. The winners of the award show are decided by 87 people, none of whom are Black. According to The L.A. Times' report, the HFPA has already been trying to "burnish its image in recent years," but it is woefully behind in terms of representation. It already has a bad reputation among other award shows in the entertainment industry, and the accusations of a racial bias are not helping.

Many critics are conflating the lack of Black members in the HFPA with its conspicuous lack of nominations for Black-led films. The best picture category, for example, ignored huge hits like Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Judas and the Black Messiah and One Night in Miami.

The HFPA issued a statement on Thursday saying that this disparity would be corrected. It said: "We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, tv and the artists inspiring and educating them. We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."

In the meantime, the criticism continues, and will most likely color the response to Sunday night's award show. Here is a look at what fans are saying about the HFPA's lack of Black voters for the Golden Globes.