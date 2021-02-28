Golden Globes: Milo Ventimiglia Once Suffered Embarrassing Afterparty Accident

✖

The Golden Globe Awards are upon us again, but no matter what happens, it is unlikely to top the time when Milo Ventimiglia fell in a swimming pool. In 2018, Ventimiglia amused fans on Instagram Live with an explanation of how he fell into a pool at the HBO after party. At the time, there were photos, though sadly now they are hard to dig up.

Stars often head out to after-parties when award shows like the Golden Globes are over, and in 2018 Ventimiglia was no exception. He was at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the HBO party at the time, celebrating his This is Us co-star Sterling K. Brown's win for Best Actor in a Drama Series. He said: "Good time at The Globes tonight. Congratulations Sterling, I'm excited. And everyone else — great night. I'm back home, I'm studying for tomorrow." Ventimiglia brandished a script for fans to see before adding: "And yes, I fell in the pool."

At HBO’s Golden Globes party. Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot... pic.twitter.com/biQAIM7xFO — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 8, 2018

Ventimiglia might have been coming clean to get ahead of the news cycle, as his fall didn’t go unnoticed. A reporter from NPR tweeted about seeing the incident, confirming that the fall was accidental. He included a photo of the pool as well, revealing the impossibly small area Ventimiglia had fallen into.

Aside from the This Is Us star’s unexpected swim, it sounds like the highlight of the after party circuit for many celebrities was the presence of Tommy Wiseau.

The enigmatic director of The Room, and the inspiration for James Franco’s award-winning performance in The Disaster Artist, took selfie after selfie with stars who seemed more excited to meet him than vice versa.

Wiseau was at InStyle's afterparty, and reportedly spent a lot of time with former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding. The two showed up in a picture on Sebastian Stan’s Instagram, while Joe Jonas rushed to take a selfie with Wiseau as well.