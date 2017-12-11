Movies

Female Directors Shut out From Golden Globes Nominations, Twitter Responds

With the release of the 2018 Golden Globe Award nominations, many are wondering why no female directors were nominated for Best Director. In a year that women directed box office hits and critically-acclaimed films like Wonder Woman (Patty Jenkins) and Lady Bird (Greta Girwig), the Hollywood Foreign Press Association seems to have ignored female directors completely.

Even with Lady Bird earning a nom for Best Picture, Comedy or Musical, the HFPA stuck with an all-male group for 2018 Best Director. While Gerwig did not earn a Best Director nom, she did earn a Best Screenplay nod for Lady Bird.

The five directors nominated for Best Director include Guillermo del Toro (whose The Shape of Water had the most nominations overall), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World) and Steven Spielberg (The Post). Spielberg previously won Globes for directing Saving Private Ryan and Schindler’s List.

Movie fans took to Twitter to air their disappointment with the HFPA for ignoring women in its Best Director nominations.

One user pointed out that Lady Bird scored a perfect 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, ranking as the perfectly-scored film on the movie review website with the most reviews. The film has since “fallen” to a 99 percent rating, but it lasted until well into the triple digits at 100 percent.

