Female Directors Shut out From Golden Globes Nominations, Twitter Responds

With the release of the 2018 Golden Globe Award nominations, many are wondering why no female directors were nominated for Best Director. In a year that women directed box office hits and critically-acclaimed films like Wonder Woman (Patty Jenkins) and Lady Bird (Greta Girwig), the Hollywood Foreign Press Association seems to have ignored female directors completely.

Even with Lady Bird earning a nom for Best Picture, Comedy or Musical, the HFPA stuck with an all-male group for 2018 Best Director. While Gerwig did not earn a Best Director nom, she did earn a Best Screenplay nod for Lady Bird.

The five directors nominated for Best Director include Guillermo del Toro (whose The Shape of Water had the most nominations overall), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World) and Steven Spielberg (The Post). Spielberg previously won Globes for directing Saving Private Ryan and Schindler’s List.

Movie fans took to Twitter to air their disappointment with the HFPA for ignoring women in its Best Director nominations.

The main thing the Golden Globes give a nominee is visibility. Another reason why it’s depressing they went with an all male director category. Few women directors will achieve power of Spielberg, Nolan, Scott without the opportunity to be seen. — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) December 11, 2017

One user pointed out that Lady Bird scored a perfect 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, ranking as the perfectly-scored film on the movie review website with the most reviews. The film has since “fallen” to a 99 percent rating, but it lasted until well into the triple digits at 100 percent.

Question: why are there no women nominated for Best Director when they’ve produced and executed some of this year’s best films? Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird broke a record for scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. #GoldenGlobes — Shauna DeBono (@ShaunaRDeBono) December 11, 2017

Only seven times in 75 years have women been nominated in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes: Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow twice, Ava DuVernay and Barbra Streisand twice (who is the only woman to have won for Yentl in 1983) — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) December 11, 2017

greta gerwig directed lady bird. 197 reviews. 99% on rotten tomatoes. patty jenkins directed wonder woman. one of the biggest movies of the year. critical success as well. yet the Golden Globes chose to nominate 5 men in their “Best Director” category instead. let it sink in. — gabi (@harleivy) December 11, 2017

The #GoldenGlobes could have nominated Greta Gerwig, Dee Rees, Jordan Peele or even Patty Jenkins for Best Director. But no, we got five white men. Very disappointed. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) December 11, 2017