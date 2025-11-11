Golden-Globe-Winning Actress Dies After Entering Hospice Care: Sally Kirkland Was 84

Sally Kirkland, the acclaimed movie and television actress, has died. She was 84.

Kirkland’s death comes just days after her loved ones revealed she had entered hospice care. According to a GoFundMe for the actress and a TMZ report, the Bruce Almighty actress has been dealing with dementia for at least the past year, as well as some serious falls and “two separate life-threatening infections” that “required extensive hospitalizations.”

American actress Sally Kirkland, wearing a black-and-white gown, attends the 61st Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, 29th March 1989. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

TMZ, citing Kirkland’s rep Michael Greene, reported that the actress died on Tuesday at 1:50 a.m. local time in Palm Springs, California.

Kirkland went down in Hollywood history as a Golden Globe winner for the titular role in 1987’s Anna. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, while also earning an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category.

She earned another Golden Globe nomination (Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film) for The Haunted, a 1991 movie about the alleged Smurl family haunting.

Kirkland’s filmography includes JFK, 80 for Brady, Bruce Almighty, The Most Hated Woman in America, Cold Feet, Bullseye!, Private Benjamin, The Sting and the 1976 version of A Star Is Born.

She was also a frequent TV guest star, popping up on Days of Our Lives, Roseanne, Criminal Minds, Kojak, Charlie’s Angels, Falcon Crest, Three’s Company, The Incredible Hulk, Starsky & Hutch, Hawaii Five-O and Lou Grant.