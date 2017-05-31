Godzilla Vs. Kong Lands Death Note Director Adam Wingard

The highly anticipated cinematic showdown between Godzilla and Kong has finally landed a director.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Adam Wingard is helming the MonsterVerse’s first big fight movie in the shared universe.

Wingard made a splash in Hollywood directing successful horror and thriller films like You’re Next and The Guest. He comes on board to direct Godzilla vs. Kong after the latter’s box office success in Kong: Skull Island. Production is also underway for the Godzilla sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Wingard’s latest project is an adaptation of the popular horror manga Death Note, which is set to hit Netflix later this year. His profile has significantly increased since he burst onto the scene with You’re Next, as he also directed the Blair Witch reboot.

The director was previously in the running to direct Venom, but this is an equally high-profile project for Wingard to take on.

Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have been collaborating to build the MonsterVerse, which began in Gareth Edwards’ 2014 reboot of Godzilla. The film was followed by Kong: Skull Island earlier this year, which explicitly set up ties to the giant monsters that will return in the Godzilla sequel.

Godzilla Vs. Kong is scheduled to be released May 22, 2020.

Kong: Skull Island is set to hit Blu-Ray and DVD on July18.

Synopsis: Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ Kong: Skull Island reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) In the film, a diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific – as beautiful as it is treacherous – unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.

