‘It’ Screenwriter Says ‘The Lost Boys’ is the Perfect Halloween Movie

Screenwriter Gary Dauberman knows a thing or two about horror, having given 2017 two of its biggest hits with IT and Annabelle: Creation. If you’re looking to get into the Halloween spirit, the filmmaker recommends you check out 1987’s The Lost Boys.

“Oh, man, that’s a tough one,” Dauberman told Entertainment Weekly after being asked about Halloween recommendations. “I will tell you a movie I revisited last week that I hadn’t seen in a while and I forgot how far ahead of its time it really was. And that’s Lost Boys. If anybody hasn’t watched that recently, it really was ahead of its time. And it’s such a fun, scary movie. I forgot how influential it was on me at the time when it came out. And then you watch it, and you go, Oh my god, so much of the stuff I love is all packed into this movie.”

The film follows a family who moves from Arizona to northern California and discovers that the town is home to a group of young, rebellious vampires. In the years since release, it has gained a cult following, thanks to the hunky cast and choice musical segments.

“The scares are scary, and when the humor is there it’s funny, but it provides this lightness to contrast against all that darkness,” Dauberman shared. “It makes the scares pop all the more. It could be made today with the same script and it would still fit in. But look at the cast! The cast is so f—ing cool, and they all were game for it.”

This recommendation isn’t the only love that The Lost Boys has been getting recently, as Grammy-winning singer/songwriter G Tom Mac recently revealed he’s developing a prequel musical about the film.

“That’s something I’ve been working on for some years in development,” G Tom Mac shared. “I wanted to give a backstory to the characters and tell where they came from, and how they became vampires, and their rebellious nature and youthful uniqueness, yet keeping in line with the humor that worked so well with the horror in the film.”

Dauberman’s IT is still in theaters while Annabelle: Creation hits Blu-ray on October 24.