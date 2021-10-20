Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie Among ‘Eternals’ Stars Possibly Exposed to COVID-19

Some of the biggest stars in Marvel’s Eternals may have been exposed to COVID-19 this week. According to a report by Variety, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff all canceled their appearances at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, saying that they might have been exposed to the virus. A spokesperson for Disney said that they were skipping the event “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events,” read the full statement. The four actresses all attended the Eternals red carpet premiere on Monday, presumably before their exposure or before they were aware of the exposure. So far, there has been no official word on whether the exposure was at the event itself.

Elle‘s editor-in-chief Nina Garcia announced the cancellations to the crowd, joking that the four women “were just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation.” Elle dedicated its cover to the four women this month, celebrating their many contributions to film and their groundbreaking work in the superhero genre with Eternals.

Chan delivered a virtual speech to the crowd, saying: “I’m so sorry that I can’t be with you this evening, but I am so proud to be honored alongside such incredible women: Angelina, Salma and Lauren. All of you I admire greatly, not just for everything they’ve achieved in their careers, but for everything they stand for in life and their advocacy.”

Meanwhile, Demi Moore presented Hayek’s award before the audience, then read a pre-written acceptance speech Hayek had shared with her. Eva Longoria did the same for Jolie. Jolie’s speech was printed by Variety, reading: “I am thinking tonight of all of the women who are bringing us through the pandemic. The scientists, the doctors and nurses, so many others who are showing us what strength and sacrifice are and whose contribution transcends borders. One of the best things about being part of Eternals was working with such a global cast. Women who were born in countries where the struggle for equality and rights is even more challenging than it is here. Women who know that what makes them different is what makes them beautiful, and gives them even more to contribute.”

Eternals premiered on Monday, Oct. 18 in Los Angeles, California. It will be playing in theaters everywhere starting on Friday, Nov. 5.