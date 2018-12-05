‘G.I. Joe’ Spinoff Movie ‘Snake Eyes’ May Add ‘Divergent’ Series Director Robert Schwentke

The planned G.I. Joe spinoff movie Snake Eyes is reportedly looking to add Divergent series director Robert Schwentke to the project.

According to Variety, the director is in early negotiations to helm the film, which will be the third of the franchises major motion pictures.

Schwentke is most well known for his work on the Divergent series films Insurgent and Allegiant, but also directed films such as Flightplan, The Time Traveler’s Wife, R.I.P.D, and RED.

Most recently, he received a lot of praise for his drama film The Captain (Der Hauptmann). That film currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 percent Fresh, with the Critics Consenus reading, “The Captain makes chillingly persuasive points about the dark side of human nature — and underscores how little certain tendencies ever really change.”

The script for Snake Eyes was penned by Evan Spiliotopoulos (The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Beauty and the Beast), and will be the fourth entry into the G.I. Joe live-action film franchise as there is a third main series film in the works as well.

The first G.I. Joe film — G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra — was released in 2009 and stared Channing Tatum, Marlon Wayans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Dennis Quaid, Christopher Eccleston, Rachel Nichols, and Sienna Miller.

It also starred Ray Park as Snake Eyes — the silent, masked ninja who is deadly with a sword — and Byung-hun Lee as his arch-nemesis Storm Shadow. The two reprised their roles for the film’s 2013 sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adrianne Palicki, Élodie Yung, Bruce Willis, Joseph Mazzello, Ray Stevenson, Walton Goggins, and RZA also co-starred in that film.

Before Snake Eyes’ solo outing, however, a third G.I. Joe film, titled G.I. Joe: Ever Vigilant, is scheduled to be released in 2020.

It is being directed by D. J. Caruso (xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Disturbia) from a screenplay by Josh Appelbaum (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol) and André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

There is currently no word on casting for that film, but the filmmaking team has said that ideally they would bring Johnson back and have him lead a team of new Joes against a new enemy.

Reportedly, the new Joe team will include characters such as Dania Janack, Dr. Adele Burkhart, Wild Bill, Barbecue, General Flagg, Doc and Keel-Haul going up against franchise villains Tomax and Xamot.

G.I. Joe: Ever Vigilant is currently scheduled to be released on March 27, 2020, with Snakes Eyes planned for sometime later the same year.