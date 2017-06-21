Disney SDCC Exclusives Unveiled by Funko

With San Diego Comic Con fast approaching, fans are eager to discover what exclusive collectibles will be available through the event.

The vinyl collectible company Funko has unveiled a surprising amount of waves of collectibles in celebration of SDCC. And their newest wave is perfect for fans of all things in the world of Disney.

After the smash success of last year’s Moana, the wave includes a Pop! figure of Hei Hei, the titular character’s pet chicken. Another new character making their way into Pop! form is Mr. Toad, best known for his Disney Parks attraction Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. The Mr. Toad Pop! figure will be available in a limited run of 1,500 pieces.

For fans of Funko’s Dorbz figures, the SDCC exclusive wave adds to another popular line, based off of Disney’s Aladdin. The new Dorbz Ride features Aladdin himself, as well as his monkey Abu, on board the Magic Carpet.

The line also includes new variations of popular Disney Funko Pop! figures. Everyone’s favorite chipmunks, Chip and Dale, will be available in a Flocked two-pack. The line also includes a bouncing Tigger Pop! figure, with the popular Winnie the Pooh character also getting the flocked treatment.

And finally, the wave includes two glow in the dark Pop! figures that are sure to excite fans. Darkwing Duck‘s nemesis, Negatron, will receive a fitting glow in the dark treatment. And the Jolly Roger, who fans will recognize from the Pirates of the Caribbean Disney Parks ride, will have a limited glow in the dark run of 1,000 pieces.

Aside from the Mr. Toad and Jolly Roger figures, it appears that the remainder of Funko’s Disney SDCC Exclusives will be shared. That means that during the weekend of the convention, each figure will be available for purchase through select retailers.

Check out our gallery below for the first look Funko’s Disney SDCC Exclusive figures.

