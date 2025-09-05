Full Cast Of ‘Street Fighter’ Movie Revealed

Here comes some new challengers. The full cast of the Street Fighter movie has been revealed.

The legendary video game series is set to receive its third big-screen adaptation, this time from Kitao Sakurai, who is best known for directing The Eric Andre Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film is set to release on October 16, 2026 from Legendary and Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with game development company Capcom. It is currently filming in Australia and will be released in IMAX.

Plot details are scarce, with only the official synopsis clueing in fans. It says that “estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Read on for a list of the official cast.

Noah Centineo as “Ken Masters”