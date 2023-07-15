John Cena's 'Barbie' Transformation Revealed

John Cena has a small role in Warner Bros.'s Barbie movie, and the first glimpse of him in-costume has been revealed. The WWE Superstar, who has followed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dave Bautista's steps to crossover into Hollywood, will play a male mermaid (a "Kenmaid") in the Greta-Gerwig-directed movie. WB released a brief behind-the-scenes clip of Cena discussing the movie ahead of its July 21 release, and in it, the wrestler is wearing a long blonde wig and mermaid accessories.

It's a wild change of look for Cena, who typically has short, dark hair. Fans of the Peacemaker actor — who reality TV watchers will recognize for his time on Total Bellas with ex-fiancée Nikki Garcia (a.k.a. Nikki Bella) — have been freaking out over the dramatic change, taking to Twitter to rave over the look. Continue on to see the first look at John Cena as Barbie's Kenmaid and what fans think of it.