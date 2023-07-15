John Cena's 'Barbie' Transformation Revealed
John Cena has a small role in Warner Bros.'s Barbie movie, and the first glimpse of him in-costume has been revealed. The WWE Superstar, who has followed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dave Bautista's steps to crossover into Hollywood, will play a male mermaid (a "Kenmaid") in the Greta-Gerwig-directed movie. WB released a brief behind-the-scenes clip of Cena discussing the movie ahead of its July 21 release, and in it, the wrestler is wearing a long blonde wig and mermaid accessories.
It's a wild change of look for Cena, who typically has short, dark hair. Fans of the Peacemaker actor — who reality TV watchers will recognize for his time on Total Bellas with ex-fiancée Nikki Garcia (a.k.a. Nikki Bella) — have been freaking out over the dramatic change, taking to Twitter to rave over the look. Continue on to see the first look at John Cena as Barbie's Kenmaid and what fans think of it.
'Seeing This Movie on Opening Day'
this is my ken— ༺diosa༻ (@xdivinedoll) July 13, 2023
prevnext
This sells it: I'm seeing this movie on opening day— BisectHosting (@BisectHosting) July 13, 2023
John Cena's Fans Think He Pulls off the Blonde Look
The blond hair suits him— Gabriela🔅 (@juleesssy) July 12, 2023
prevnext
What I like about John Cena is that he tries everything, and at this point it really is everything.— Mya (@igotheicecream) July 13, 2023
John Cena's 'Barbie' Look Slays
Taylor Swift – John’s Version pic.twitter.com/WEodLaWmXQ— Spencer 🫧 (@wehryspencer) July 12, 2023
prevnext
WAIT HE LOWKEY SLAYED— noa (@rtardigangender) July 12, 2023
John Cena Will Co-Star Alongside Dua Lipa in 'Barbie'
Him and Dua ate pic.twitter.com/WPwk502Ffi— 😮💨 (@solarlipa) July 12, 2023
prevnext
He's so pretty 😍😁— GODDESS LYRIK (@LyrikAllure) July 13, 2023
'Barbie' Hits Theaters on July 21
prev
i get that the fantasy color hair on the barbie mermaids tend to look more like the wing but then why is john cena hair so luscious???? pic.twitter.com/AI6rMT0aIN— spiderminaj (@scribblenauts77) July 15, 2023