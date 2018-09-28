Freeform ‘Hocus Pocus’ 25th Anniversary Special Makes Halloween Dreams Come True

It’s another glorious morning for dedicated Hocus Focus fans, as Freeform is bringing the magic to Halloween with a star-studded Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary special.

The Sanderson sisters are heading back to town on Saturday, Oct. 20 to celebrate a quarter-century since the release of the cult-classic film. On Thursday, Freeform announced that Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash will air as part of the network’s new 31 Nights of Halloween programming block this October.

The 90-minute special, filmed at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery, will feature interviews with at least two of the Sanderson sisters – Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson) and Kathy Namijay (Mary Sanderson) – as well as a number of other members of the cast and crew, including director Kenny Ortega, writer Mick Garris, Omri Katz (Binx), Thora Birch (Dani), Amanda Shepherd (Emily), Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson), Larry Bagby (Ernie), Jason Marsden (voice of Thackery Binx), Tobias Jelinek (Jay), and more.

As Drag queen Lady Bunny serves as resident DJ, the special will also feature musical performances from Dove Cameron, PrettyMuch, and Junior New System as well as a Hocus Pocus themed costume contest judged by Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

Those hoping to see Winifred Sanderson herself may be in luck, as more surprise guests are expected to be announced at a later date, leaving room for Bette Midler to join the fun.

Fans who were hoping that someone had lit the Black Flame Candle on a sequel will unfortunately have to wait a little bit longer, though Freeform is running amok this Halloween season with a full-slate of Hocus Pocus servings. The 25th anniversary special will be cushioned by a “Pop’n Knowledge” edition of the film that will feature trivia, funny observations, and commentary, airing both ahead of and after the special.

Along with the special and trivia episodes, the network will air the 1993 film more than 10 times in the nights leading up to All Hallows Eve following by an all-day Hocus Pocus marathon on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, which was bumped up from the previous 13 Nights of Halloween, also features viewings of seasonal favorites like The Adams Family, Hotel Transylvania, Sweeney Todd, The Goonies, Warm Bodies, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Fans can catch their first viewing of Hocus Pocus on Monday, Oct. 1 at 8:50 p.m. ET. Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash premieres Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Freeform followed by the all-day Halloween marathon on Oct. 31.