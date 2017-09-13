Freeform Debuts Their ’13 Nights of Halloween’ Schedule

In today’s day and age of streaming services and digital downloads, virtually any movie that anyone wants to watch is instantly available to them in a variety of ways. Despite this, the ability to watch a movie you’re familiar with during a TV broadcast comes with an air of nostalgia for previous viewings of the film, in addition to providing a more communal experience of others watching it at the same time as you. For those inclined to tune in, Freeform has released their full schedule of programming for their “13 Nights of Halloween” event.

If you’re hoping to get a heavy dose of violence and gore, Freeform is far from the first place you should tune in, as all of the selections are either family-friendly to begin with or have been heavily edited to meet the network’s standards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The above listings are merely their primetime offerings, with plenty of other movies airing throughout the day to get you in the Halloween spirit.

For those willing to tune in to Freeform earlier in the day, you’ll be treated to airings of films like ParaNorman, The Haunted Mansion, A Nightmare Before Christmas and FrankenWeenie, for example.

If you’re hoping to catch more adult fare, you can check out HDNet’s 13 Nights of Halloween, which will be hosted by filmmaker/musician Rob Zombie. Not only did Zombie personally pick which films would air each night, but he also will give an introduction to each selection before they air to discuss what makes them such compelling films.

HDNet’s event kicks off on October 19 and runs all the way through October 31, offering viewers a variety of different titles from different decades and horror subgenres. The full lineup has yet to be announced, but the network has teased the event will feature 1958’s The Blob, the Wes Craven directed revenge slasher The Last House on the Left, the Renée Zellweger-starring Case 39, and the found footage exorcism film The Devil Inside.

You can check out Freeform’s full schedule of programming on their website.