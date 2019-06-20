First ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Footage Shown at CineEurope

The first Top Gun: Maverick footage recently debuted at CineEurope, and attendees are said to have been “blown away” by it.

According to Deadline, about two minutes of the film was previewed for exhibitors, after being introduced by Paramount executives Mark Viane — President of International Theatrical Distribution — and Mary Daily — Co-President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution — introduced it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair reportedly came out on a smoke-filled stage while dressed from head to toe in flight gear.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Planning To Touchdown At San Diego Comic-Con https://t.co/hUqlXo6aiz pic.twitter.com/lAYS7jGiCJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2019

While details of the film are being kept significantly under wraps, Top Gun: Maverick is said to focus on Tom Cruise‘s Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he trains Bradley Bradshaw, a pilot trainee who also happens to be the son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw — who was played by Anthony Edwards in the original 1986 film — Maverick’s late partner. Bradshaw is played by Miles Teller (Whiplash, War Dogs).

In addition to Cruise and Teller, the new film will also feature Val Kilmer returning as Commander Thomas “Iceman” Kazansky, plus Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Ed Harris will all also be appearing.

Notably, Hamm recently opened up about the film’s state-of-the-art production, telling Collider, “They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen. We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Hamm later shared some details on his experience shooting the film, saying, “It’s a very strange experience but it’s been a wonderful experience as well. It’s basically getting the whole team back together. Unfortunately, [original director] Tony Scott is unavailable, but they’ve achieved a very similar vibe to the first one.”

“I think it’s gonna be, for the people who love the first movie I think it’s gonna’ be very interesting to watch,” he added. “It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too. I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer, based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr; And it is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

The film is currently scheduled to open in theaters on June 26, 2020.