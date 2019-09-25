Final ‘3 From Hell’ Cast Photo With Sid Haig Posted After His Death

After his death at the age of 80, famed horror actor Sid Haig is continued to be remembered for his decades-long career. Hours after his wife, Susan L. Oberg, announced his passing on Instagram, one of the final photos from his acting career was released: an image of Haig and his 3 From Hell co-stars Bill Mosely and Sheri Moon Zombie, as well as director Rob Zombie.

The photo had many fans growing emotional, as the film, released on Sept. 16, just days before Haig’s Sept. 21 death, marked one of his final acting credits.

“Rest in Peace dear Sig !!, you and your Captain Spaulding will never be forgotten !!!” one fan commented on the tweet.

“Heartfelt condolences to you all, and his family. I never met him, but I have such a sense of sadness today. He seemed such a kind man, through Instagram. And, damn, did he entertain me!” added another. “May he rest in peace.”

“R.I.P Good sir. Amazing actor with so many amazing talents. Thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of this Great Icon. Your legend will live on….” wrote a third.

A follow up to 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses and 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects, both of which Haig starred in as psychotic clown Captain Spaulding, 3 From Hell follows Captain Spaulding, Mosely’s Otis Firefly, and Zombie’s Baby Firefly, who survived being shot multiple times and are now behind bars, but not even jail can contain pure evil. The three surviving Firefly family members team up with Otis’ half-brother Winslow “Foxy” Coltrane “to unleash a whole new wave of death and depravity.”

Unfortunately for fans, Haig has a “reduced” role in the film, as Rob explained to Entertainment Weekly earlier this month was necessary due to a recent health scare.

“The movie that I prepped to make and was getting ready to start shooting, it was Captain Spaulding, Otis, and Baby, the three originals,” he told the outlet. “But three weeks out from shooting, I got a call from Sid Haig. He had been in the hospital, and he had just had surgery, and he was now recovering in a rehabilitation facility… So, I went to see him, and he had changed drastically from the last time I saw him. Because Sid, he’s big and burly, and now he’s tiny as a skeleton. So, I was like, oh man. I kind of realized, yeah, he’s in rough shape.”

He added that he ended up creating a character named Foxy for Richard Brake and that many of the scenes involving Brake “were supposed to be Spaulding.”

Along with Haig, Mosely, Zombie, and Brake, the film also stars Dee Wallace (Halloween), Jeff Daniel Phillips (Halloween II, The Lords of Salem, and 31), Bill Oberst Jr, Austin Stoker, Emilio Rivera, Clint Howard, Wade Williams, David Ury, Tom Papa, Dot-Marie Jones and Richard Edson.