Fans React to the New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer

The trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades franchise, officially premiered on Monday, and it’s got fans feeling a lot of things.

The spot features all the hallmarks of the hit franchise, as well as new moments like Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey’s (Jamie Dornan) wedding, their honeymoon, Ana’s new job, an architect (Ariel Kebbel) who has the hots for Christian, the return of Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson), and of course, the Red Room.

Keep scrolling for a few fan reactions to the dramatic clip.

All the feels

First there were the initial reactions from excited fans.

I just watched the trailer for Fifty Shades of freed I’m actually sobbing — Nessie 13 (@violethemmings_) November 6, 2017

New Fifty Shades Freed trailer has me speechless ?? — hallie (@hallie_wolfe) November 6, 2017

THE FIFTY SHADES FREED TRAILER HAS ME SHOOK ON A WHOLE NEW LEVEL OMFGGG — Catherine Parafati (@c_parafati) November 6, 2017

Hunting for a Valentine

Some questioned who they would be taking to watch the movie.

Oooo another fifty shades of grey film is coming out and no doubt I’ll be watching that one on my own aswell ?? — Liv Davis (@livdavis99) November 6, 2017

so the new Fifty Shades comes out on Valentine’s day & i already know imma need a date — Haley Register (@Haleeymarie98) November 6, 2017

now taking apps for a valentine to watch fifty shades w me ? — eden harvell. (@edenadrianna) November 6, 2017

Ready for February

Mostly, fans are just wondering how they’re going to wait until Valentine’s Day to see the movie.

Watched the Fifty Shades Freed trailer four times and seriously cannot wait till Valentine’s Day for Dionte and I️ to go watch Omg — Danijela Hrgota (@dani_jelaaa) November 6, 2017

The fifty shades freed trailer has me so ready for February ?? — Han (@Hannah_Grace07) November 6, 2017

Guess who’s gonna be sitting with the couples on Valentines day watching Fifty shades Freed on the cinema all by herself?? pic.twitter.com/HoP2mcH6Gt — JJ (@jujuonthebiebs) November 6, 2017

