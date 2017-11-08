Movies

Fans React to the New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer

The trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades franchise, […]

By

The trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades franchise, officially premiered on Monday, and it’s got fans feeling a lot of things.

The spot features all the hallmarks of the hit franchise, as well as new moments like Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey’s (Jamie Dornan) wedding, their honeymoon, Ana’s new job, an architect (Ariel Kebbel) who has the hots for Christian, the return of Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson), and of course, the Red Room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling for a few fan reactions to the dramatic clip.

All the feels

First there were the initial reactions from excited fans.

Hunting for a Valentine

Some questioned who they would be taking to watch the movie.

Ready for February

Mostly, fans are just wondering how they’re going to wait until Valentine’s Day to see the movie.

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts