Dakota Johnson Goes Topless in Steamy New Deleted ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Scene

Ahead of its digital and home video release, a previously deleted scene from Fifty Shades Freed featuring a topless Dakota Johnson has been unveiled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the steamy screenshots shared by The Sun, Johnson can be seen tied to a wall in the “red room” while blindfolded and wearing lingerie that leaves her completely exposed.

Interestingly, prior to the film’s theatrical release, Johnson’s co-star Jamie Dornan spoke to journalists about the possibility of his character having full-frontal nudity in the film.

Speaking about rumors that he was offered $1 million to show more of his manhood, after allowing a glimpse of it in Fifty Shades of Grey, Dornan laughed and joked, “It was $30 million — to show one testicle.”

“No, that whole thing with offering more money to go nude?” he added. “That didn’t happen.”

Dornan then explained that he was never opposed to showing more, if it was crucial to the plot, saying, “I don’t know if I said I wouldn’t. You see my a— quite a lot. That doesn’t really bother me. You see a lot of [Dakota Johnson’s] t—. I would show my t— if I had them. I just thought, ‘We don’t need to be flashing the rest if it’s not essential to the story. We’re not making porn, as much as people think we are.”

Fifty Shades Freed’s director, James Foley, also chimed in on Dornan baring it all in the final film of the trilogy, explaining, “There were actually scenes that we shot where it was [full-frontal nudity], Jamie and I never talked about having him show more. But in the final cut, I’m being totally honest, it just didn’t come off. Full frontal would have been a kind of deliberate cut, to see that for no reason.”

Coincidentally, it was also reported that during a previous Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview, Johnson, who plays Anastasia Steele in the franchise, stated that she was also not opposed to Dornan exposing his business.

In a separate new interview, Dornan revealed that he is done with the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise for good. The actor who plays Christian Grey in the trilogy of films said that he’s getting “too old” to keep doing it.

When asked if the new movie will be the “last one,” Dornan said, “Um yeah, I think so. I don’t think there’s any…I mean there’s no other books. [E.L. James] wrote the first two books again from Christian’s perspective, but I guess we’ve already seen…we’ve done those films, the same story, so they won’t do that again.”

“Unless Erica keeps writing, but Dakota [Johnson] and I are…particularly me, I’m gettin’ too old for…for this,” the 35-year-old actor added.