'Fast X' Gets Streaming Date and Home

The latest installment of the saga is already available to rent or purchase on digital stores, but soon it will come with a subscription package as well.

Fast X will be available to stream on Peacock starting on Friday, Sept. 15. On Thursday, Universal Pictures announced that the movie will soon be available to stream via subscription – though it has already been available to rent or purchase for a while now. There are three other installments of the Fast & Furious franchise available on Peacock now, and another joining in October.

Fast X premiered in May only in theaters, and it had a successful run with more profits overseas than in the U.S. itself. The movie was originally teased as the "first part" of the Fast Saga's finale, but after it premiered the producers announced that there will be two more movies after this one to wrap up the story. The movie came to VOD on June 9 and was released on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD on Aug. 8. Now it will finally be available in a subscription package on Peacock. Peacock has a "Premium" plan for $5.99 per month or a "Premium Plus" plan for $11.99 per month.

Fast X find the Torretto family and their friends in a state of relative homeostasis before a handful of plots converge to put them all in danger. Their long-time enemy Cipher (Charlize Theron) warns them that they are being pursued by a maniacal crime lord named Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) – the son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes whom they defeated in Fast Five. It takes all their scheming and improvising combined to protect each other from Dante's plot for revenge.

This movie had a lot of work to do in order to set up the grand finale to the Fast & Furious Saga – the catch-all name for the entire franchise up to this point. What started as a street racing drama in 2001 has evolved into a series including heists, spies, epic battles and lots of melodramatic character arcs as enemies become friends and, ultimately, family. For a franchise of this size and scope, it's a little surprising how hard it can be to track them all down on streaming. Right now, Peacock has Fast & Furious 6, Fate of the Furious and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Fast X will join the catalog on Sept. 15 and Furious 7 will join on Oct. 1.

Streaming rights change hands often but at the time of this writing, a Fast & Furious binge-watch is actually easier to pull off than usual. Fans can start on Netflix which has the first five films in order of release. That includes The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, which came out in 2006 but is set chronologically between Furious 6 and Furious 7, but it can be watched in either order.

Fans who time this marathon carefully can watch Fast X on Peacock starting on Friday, Sept. 15. In the meantime, it is available to rent or purchase on most digital stores or to buy on Blu-ray or DVD.