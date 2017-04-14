'Fast and Furious' Star Interested In Crossover, But Not With 'Jurassic World'

✖

With the Friday release of F9: The Fast Saga, cast and fans alike are starting to look to the future of the Fast and the Furious franchise. With two more films set to wrap up the series, where could Dominic Toretto and crew head that would top literally going to space in F9? There has been a lot of speculation that the popular franchise could possibly crossover with another Universal Studios property, Jurassic World, but Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson has a different idea.

"I don’t know nothing about that, man. I’m thinking that the crossover would be more Transformers and Fast than Jurassic Park," Gibson told Comicbook.com. "Cars that become robots and vice versa. We can do that at first and then get to dinosaurs." Considering the fact that Transformers is owned by Paramount and Fast and the Furious is owned by Universal, this is a supremely unlikely thing, but Gibson's reasoning is solid. Remember when this franchise was about street racing and stealing VCRs?

Jurassic World star Chris Pratt was asked about this potential crossover while promoting his film The Tomorrow War, and he seemed to be fully on board. "I hadn’t heard that! Yeah, let’s do it," Pratt said. "That sounds good. Because… if there’s one thing a T-Rex can’t ‘F’ with, it’s family. Hey man, if that’s what the audience wants, I’m in. … That’d be sick. I’d love to work with Vin [Diesel]. That’d be good."

While it seems like the Fast franchise keeps upping the ante with each new and insane film, director Justin Lin always wants it to feel like a natural progression. "I think through the years, part of the fun is to come up with crazy ideas to challenge ourselves," Lin told Collider about the decision to head to space. "But I have to say, we never do it just for sake of shock value. It always takes something from the theme or the character journey. I can say that when I was working on Fast 9, there was a thread that felt very appropriate to take us to places that we’ve never gone to. I drove to Vin’s house and I sat down with him and we looked at each other and we were like, 'Ok, this is the one. This is the one that we’re going to try.' And it felt very appropriate. So, I kind of can’t wait to share with the world, because the more we push and do crazier stunts and set-pieces, the more we have to check ourselves to make sure we earn that."