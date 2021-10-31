Marvel fans that have avoided Eternals spoilers up to this point hopefully weren’t watching the ITV talk show Loose Women on Thursday, Oct. 28. While we won’t spoil the specifics here, one of the British talk show’s panelists, Linda Robson, spilled the beans on one of the movie’s more surprising scenes while chatting with Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani. After flubbing the line of questioning, Robson was cut off by fellow panelist Kaye Adams, who said, “Is that a spoiler?”

As recounted by Digital Spy, Robson replied, saying, “Oh I don’t know, it might be.” She then tried to change the subject, asking the 43-year-old actor about his co-star, Kit Harington. “Have you got Kit Harington’s phone number for me?” she jokingly asked.

Nanjiani, who is surely bound by NDAs and general orders from Disney to not comment on the spoiler in question, played it all off like a perfect professional. Through his teeth, he said, “I’m staying very still,” as not to give anything away. While the clip hasn’t been shared online, Loose Women fans who watched live were fuming at Robson and made sure to tweet out frustrations.

Lots of details around Eternals are still unclear, with director Chloe Zhao and company hoping the epic tale of celestial beings in the Marvel universe unfolds properly as it hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 5. Nanjiani himself hasn’t dived too deep into the backstory of his character, Kingo, in press interviews. However, in an interview with our sister site ComicBook.com, he ensured fans that there is a healthy mix of ties into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and standalone story beats.

“Chloe [Zhao] had it all mapped out, and she had a very specific sense of… Because the thing is, Eternals have sort of been in hiding, right?” Nanjiani said when asked if Kingo had met other powered heroes. “So they haven’t been going around talking to Iron-Man and Captain America and all those people. They’ve been pretending to be normal human beings. But it makes sense that my character would have met another character who’s not from Earth either. I’m trying to be vague. I don’t know what I’m allowed to say or not. So I think that was all part of the stuff, so that even though Eternals really is a standalone movie, you want to feel the presence, and the reality of, the rest of the MCU around it. And Chloe is such a nerd with an encyclopedic knowledge of Marvel and the MCU. So she was really excited about dropping these references in.”