‘The Equalizer 2’ Release Date Pushed Up

Denzel Washington is bringing The Equalizer back to big screens next year, and it’s hitting theaters earlier than anyone expected.

Deadline reports that The Equalizer 2, which was originally set to debut on September 14, has been bumped up by a month. The film will now be released on August 10, 2018.

PopCulture.com

While one month doesn’t seem like much, it’s still news that fans should celebrate. An earlier release date means everything is going well on the production, and there wasn’t any concern of delays or missed deadlines.

There is, however, some bad news with this announcement.

August 10 was already a pretty crowded release date, before the Denzel Washington thriller was added to the slate. Equalizer 2 will be going head to head with Universal’s Scarface reboot, as well as Jason Statham’s upcoming shark movie, Meg. There’s also a live-action Barbie movie set to open two days earlier.

Along with Washington’s return as the star of the film, director Antoine Fuqua is coming back for the second installment. This will be the fourth film that the duo have made together. The first of these was 2001’s Training Day, which earned Washington an Academy Award.

