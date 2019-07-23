‘Elvis’ Actor Austin Butler Reveals He’ll Be Doing His Own Singing in New Biopic

Actor Austin Butler was recently cast as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film chronicling the late singer’s life, and a movie about Presley essentially demands that music is involved.

Butler walked the red carpet for the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday night where he spoke with Variety, revealing that he’ll be doing his own singing for the upcoming movie.

“Many, many hours of hard work,” Butler said when asked about preparing for the part. He also didn’t have just one song of Presley’s he is excited to tackle, sharing, “At this point, I love them all so much. I’m at those beginning stages of the exploration. Practicing everything.”

As for whether he’s reached out to Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, or his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, the actor replied, “That should be coming shortly.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 27-year-old shared that he is “honored” to be a part of the film.

“I am just profoundly honored that Baz has invited me on this journey with him,” he said. “It’s an extraordinary privilege. And I just feel so blessed to be working with such singular directors like him and Quentin Tarantino.”

Butler can also get some singing tips from girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens, who rose to fame in Disney’s High School Musical franchise, where she sang numerous songs for the films’ soundtracks. Hudgens has also released music of her own and starred in multiple televised musicals including Grease and Rent.

Luhrmann’s Presley film will “trace Presley’s elevation to a level of stardom and celebrity matched only by The Beatles, set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America” and will film early next year in Queensland, Australia. The movie also stars Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” Luhrmann said in a statement to Deadline. “Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

