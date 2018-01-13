Eliza Dushku Says She Was Molested by ‘True Lies’ Stuntman

Actress Eliza Dushku has accused stunt coordinator Joel Kramer of molesting her during the production of True Lies.

Dushku penned her detailed account of the incident on Facebook in an attempt to out Kramer’s alleged crime.

“When I was 12-years-old, while filming True Lies, I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators,” Dushku wrote. “Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever. At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I.”

The actress, who also had roles in Bring It On and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, claimed that Kramer “groomed” her for months leading up to the attack, slowly gaining her and her parents’ trust. He then volunteered to take Dushku for a swim and to try sushi for the first time.

Instead, he allegedly took her to his hotel room, disrobed and molested her.

“I remember how he laid me down on the bed, wrapped me with his gigantic writhing body, and rubbed all over me,” she wrote. “He spoke these words: ‘You’re not going to sleep on me now sweetie, stop pretending you’re sleeping,’ as he rubbed harder and faster against my catatonic body. When he was ‘finished’, he suggested, ‘I think we should be careful…,’ [about telling anyone] he meant. I was 12, he was 36.”

She also claimed he pulled her into his lap during a taxi ride afterwards where he “grew aroused again.”

Dushku, who played Dana Tasker in True Lies, says she confided with an adult on the set of the production, who then confronted Kramer. Dushku was coincidentally injured in stunt overseen by Kramer the same day as the confrontation, which she implies was purposefully botched by the stuntman.

Dushku says she came forward with her story after discovering Kramer was still active in the industry. She saw a recent photo of him with a young girl, which “haunted” her. She hopes that her experience will help prevent further abuse.

“Hollywood has been very good to me in many ways. Nevertheless, Hollywood also failed to protect me, a child actress,” Dushku wrote. “Through the years, brave fans have regularly shared with me how some of my characters have given them the conviction to stand up to their abusers. Now it is you who give me strength and conviction. I hope that speaking out will help other victims and protect against future abuse.”

In addition to True Lies, Kramer worked on numerous high-profile films including: Furious 7, Blade Runner 2049, The Conjuring, Insidious, Batman & Robin, Terminator 2, Ghostbusters II and Kindergarten Cop. He has not responded to the accusations.

Read Dushku’s full account below.

Photo Credit: CBS / Dave Russell