Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teases ‘Biggest’ Summer Showdown With New Photo From ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a new sneak peek at the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off movie, Hobbs & Shaw on Saturday night.

Johnson is taking his Fast & Furious character, Luke Hobbs out on a detour from the regular series along with Jason Statham‘s half-villainous, Deckard Shaw. On Saturday, he posted a photo of the unlikely pair on Instagram, along with a look at Idris Elba as the movie’s antagonist, Brixton.

“An exclusive lil’ taste of biggest showdown the summer has ever seen,” Johnson wrote. “The Outlaw Lawman, HOBBS. The International Spy, SHAW. The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever had, BRIXTON.”

“We’re either gonna get along or we get it on. F— gettin’ along, gettin’ it on is way more fun,” he added. “On a biz note, this film has been a fun one to produce and our [global] audience is gonna have an absolute blast this summer.”

The movie is a long-awaited branching-out for the Fast & Furious franchise. Johnson’s character, a special intelligence agent, joined the series in Fast Five back in 2011. He was an instant favorite among fans, and Variety reports that Universal Pictures began concocting a spin-off for him from the very beginning. Meanwhile, Statham was introduced as Deckard Shaw in The Fate of the Furious back in 2017, and fans instantly gravitated toward his anti-hero persona.

Of course, Elba is a huge acquisition for any cast these days. The actor has charm and star power that few can match these days, and his hits far outweigh his misses at the box office. Giving him a test drive in the spin-off is likely a strategic move, both drawing more fans to the movie while potentially leaving room for him to enter the main series down the road.

And naturally, Johnson’s fans are just excited to see him back in action so soon. The actor has a legion of dedicated followers who will go with him from franchise to franchise and genre to genre. On Instagram, they left comments with their excitement for the upcoming film.

“I’m more excited for this [than] I am for the next Fast and Furious,” one fan declared.

“CAN’T WAIT!!!!!” added another. “IF TICKETS ARE SOLD NOW… I’M BUYING!!!!! MY FAVORITES!!!!!”

“Cannot wait I love your films and to put Hobbs, Shaw & Brixton together is going to be AMAZING!!!!” a third follower wrote.



Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.