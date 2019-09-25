Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals New ‘Jumanji’ Poster With Kevin Hart Amid Comedian’s Recovery

As his co-star Kevin Hart continues to recover following his involvement in a serious car accident earlier this month, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is busy promoting their upcoming film, Jumani: The Next Level. On Wednesday, Sept. 24, the actor took to Instagram to unveil the first poster for the upcoming fantasy adventure comedy in which he stars as Danny DeVito and Hart portrays Franklin “Mouse” Finbar.

“Ladies, gents and children of all ages. We’re back,” Johnson captioned an image of the poster, which along with himself and Hart, also shows stars Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

“The fun you’re gonna have! Love, Dwanta,” he concluded, adding the film’s Dec. 13, 2019 release date.

The poster’s release comes less than a month after Hart suffered three spinal fractures – two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar – when his 1970’s Plymouth Barracuda, driven by Jared Black, veered off a Los Angeles, California road and tumbled down an embankment.

While the third passenger in the vehicle, Rebecca Broxterman, walked away without series injury, both Hart and Jared suffered severe back injuries and were transported to different hospitals. Just days after the accident, Hart underwent a “successful” surgery to fuse the fractures in his back, and he was released from the hospital after 10 days.

After being transferred to a live-in rehabilitation facility where he underwent “intense” physical therapy following his release from the hospital, Hart finally returned home on or around Sept. 20. His months-long recovery is far from over, though, as Hart still requires daily physical therapy, which includes stretches and other exercises with therapy bands.

Addressing the accident shortly after it happened, Johnson said that he was thankful the accident hadn’t been more serious than it was.

“He’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse,” he said when stepping in to fill Hart’s place on the premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.