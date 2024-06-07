The Dua Lipa 'Hercules' Casting Rumors, Explained

There have not yet been any casting announcements for the film.

In the realm of Disney's live-action remakes, whispers of a Hercules adaptation have been circulating since 2020. In anticipation, casting rumors have emerged, pointing to pop sensation Dua Lipa as a possible lead. However, before fans get too excited, it's crucial to understand the origin and validity of these speculations.

The buzz began when DisInsider, a known source for Disney news, hinted at Ariana Grande's consideration for the role of Megara. However, they cautioned against treating this as confirmed information. Enter Skyler, an industry insider, who dropped a bombshell: "Not saying anyone should run with this as 100% fact but a name I hear Disney likes right now is Dua Lipa." This revelation, while tantalizing, should be taken with a grain of salt. As with the Grande rumor, it's essential to remember that these are speculations, not official announcements.

The Hercules remake, announced in 2020 with the Russo Brothers (of Marvel fame) as producers, has been in development limbo. The Russos recently shared with Total Film (via Toonado), "Waiting on a script." This update suggests that casting discussions may be premature, given that the screenplay isn't finalized.

Despite the lack of concrete information, the project has generated considerable buzz. The Russos have expressed their desire to offer a "different story" rather than a "literal translation" of the 1997 animated classic. This approach aligns with their vision of how Disney can "stretch the limits of their IP moving forward, rather than playing IP management."

Initially, Guy Ritchie (known for Aladdin) was tapped to direct, but recent reports suggest he may no longer be involved. The Russos believe Ritchie is "perfect for it because he has penchant for experimentation," echoing their hopes for a fresh take on the beloved tale.

As for the cast, while Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande are hot topics, other names have been tossed around. Danny DeVito, who voiced Phil in the original, humorously stated in a segment of Wired's "The Web's Most Asked Questions": "If they don't put me in that, they don't have a hair on their ass." Lizzo has also been fan-cast as one of the Muses.

Interestingly, a leaked casting roster last year suggested Noah Centineo for the titular role. However, another rumor indicates that Disney is actively considering a person of color for Hercules, a move that wouldn't be surprising given Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Joe Russo has hinted at a TikTok-inspired musical format, stating in Variety, "Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like?" This intriguing comment suggests a modern, social media-influenced approach to the classic Disney musical formula.

In conclusion, while the Dua Lipa casting rumor is exciting, viewing it as speculative is crucial. The Hercules remake remains an intriguing mystery, with the script still in progress and the Russos promising an experimental tone. In the anticipation of official announcements, one thing is certain: this will not be your typical Disney live-action remake.