Willie Nelson Smokes Weed on Set of Dolly Parton's Upcoming Christmas Movie

Willie Nelson is on-set for the filming of Dolly Parton's upcoming Christmas movie, and the legendary musician was recently seen smoking weed alongside the Queen of Country Music. In photos shared on Twitter, Nelson and Parton can be seen riding around in a motor cart of some kind, with Shotgun Willie shown holding what appears to be a joint. Notably, Parton also appears to possibly be holding the joint in one of the photos, but it is unclear.

"Today Dollywood in Tennessee filming scenes from Dolly's new Christmas Movie," Twitter user Scott B. Peterson wrote in his post including the images. "Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Golf Cart between scenes. Willie smoking weed and making Dolly laugh with his 'Puff Puff Pass' it to Dolly." A few people have commented on the post, with one user retweeting it and quipping, "This is more of the content I need. This is the other friend group I want to be a part of. Wolf Pack 2."

In other Dolly Parton news, the musical icon has reimagined her classic song "Two Doors Down" as a breezy reggae tune for the brand new Positive Vibrations album. The track is one of 11 other tracks on the Country Goes Reggae project, which is out now. Fans can take a listen to Parton's track here. Other artists who contributed to the album include Jimmie Allen, Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Chase Rice, Uncle Kracker, and Parton's fellow Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama.

It was also revealed this year that Sony Pictures and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine are producing a film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run, a novel that Parton co-wrote with renowned author James Patterson. The film follows a young woman who follows her musical dreams to Nashville, Tennessee, and winds up being taken under the metaphorical wings of a female musical icon whom she's always admired. However, it turns out that the songs the two women write are filled with secrets about their dark pasts.

Notably, in March, Parton released a concept album — also titled Run, Rose, Run — which is a companion to the novel. It features songs such as "Snakes in the Grass" and "Lost and Found," a duet with Joe Nichols. Parton's original songs are said to be featured in the film, and the legendary singer is also expected to star in the project. At this time, the Run, Rose, Run movie does not have an announced release date.