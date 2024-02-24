Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nicolas Cage's latest captivating role comes in Dream Scenario, a strange comedy with horror elements. It's one of the most unique films of the past year, and one that movie lovers — especially those who are in tune with Cage's acting style — need to be aware of. The A24 film premiered theatrically in November and becomes available via physical formats on Tuesday via Lionsgate.

The movie comes from Kristoffer Borgli the writer/director of 2022's Sick of Myself. It's centered around a phenomenon where people around the world start seeing a college professor (Cage) in their dreams. What starts as a weird coincidence that gives Cage's character some desired attention, the situation soon snowballs into a disaster for him and his family (Julianne Nicholson, Lily Bird and Jessica Clement).

Dream Scenario movie review

(Photo: A24)

I am a big fan of Nicola Cage's work, from wilder performances like Face/Off to his more standard fare like National Treasure. His work in Dream Scenario stretches towards both ends of the scale, being as he not only plays the "remarkable nobody" Paul but also the dream version of Paul, as Borgli opts to show a bunch of peculiar dreams characters have about the professor. Cage masterfully sinks into the mild-mannered guy with major insecurities, while also taking full swings in the bizarre scenes of Paul's dream alter ego.

If you're not on the wavelength for a strange ride in any form, this movie isn't for you. But, if you're looking for something weird that's still pretty accessible, Dream Scenario works — mostly. The plot itself is super unique and truly compelling. The staging of the dream sequences is pitch-perfect, capturing the surreal disjointed feelings present in these unconscious projections our minds make. However, the story doesn't exactly land with grace. The final act almost seems tacked on or filled with interesting bits that just couldn't be fleshed out properly within the running time.

However, with a movie as memorable as Dream Scenario — especially one that features such a solid performance from Cage — that almost seems like a nitpick. You are given a bold experience with the movie, and I'm so high on the concept and acting work that the less-focused way things wrap up almost doesn't matter.

I also have to call out the sex scene that Cage himself has described as "most humiliating" one in any movie. It's for sure memorable and beyond embarrassing for the characters involved. But, that comes at the cost of it being way too broad. The comedy at play in the rest of Dream Scenario seems above the way Borgli laid it out.

Dream Scenario Blu-ray review

Lionsgate (via Team Click) sent us a copy of the Blu-ray to review. We liked the movie, so we already think it's worth checking out on digital — but only if you're a Nicolas Cage fan or in for an oddball-type of movie. But is the Blu-ray combo pack worth the upgrade, regardless?

You get the Blu-ray version, the DVD version, and the digital version in the combo pack. I always applaud this setup, as it gives you a mix of quality, accessibility and convenience.

Aside from the obvious ownership advantages of having a physical edition, I am a bit torn on whether this is worth a pickup or not. The included audio commentary from Borgli is fine, but nothing revelatory. In the Special Features, the deleted scenes are super brief, but the making-of featurette is very well-made with interesting bits, including quotes from Cage. However, that, too, is pretty compact at around 10 minutes in length.

I would say the Blu-ray is a buy if you're a big Cage-head, being as it's some of his best work. However, a digital rental or buy might suffice otherwise — even though it's nice to view these dream sequences in as high of quality as possible.

For those concerned with specs:

Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH

Spanish, English SDH Blu-ray Format: 16x9 (1.85), 1080P 23.98 High Definition

16x9 (1.85), 1080P 23.98 High Definition Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS HD-MA, English Descriptive Audio

English 5.1 DTS HD-MA, English Descriptive Audio DVD Format: 16x9 (1.85)

16x9 (1.85) DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital; English Descriptive Audio

How to order Dream Scenario starring Nicolas Cage

(Photo: Lionsgate Home Entertainment / Walmart)

If this movie sounds like something you'd like to see or gift to a loved one, Walmart is offering Dream Scenario right now so the movie can be in your hands as soon as it releases. Or you can purchase/rent the digital version of Dream Scenario and watch it right now.

The movie is all about how a university professor randomly starts appearing in strangers' dreams, giving him fame and notoriety. But it all comes with a cost. The cast includes Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Lily Bird and Jessica Clement.

A24, the studio behind the film, calls Dream Scenario, a "wickedly entertaining comedy."

Dream Scenario is available on Blu-ray combo pack, and as a digital purchase.

Order the movie now