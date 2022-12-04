Disney+'s 'Pinocchio' Drew Some Pretty Bad Reactions When It Premiered

By Stephanie Downs

The new, live-action Pinocchio has officially dropped on Disney+. However, it appears as though there's a rather mixed response to the movie based on what folks are saying on Twitter. Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

Pinocchio is based on the 1940 classic of the same name. It stars Hanks as puppet-maker Geppetto and Ainsworth as Pinocchio. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Honest John, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who voices Jiminy Cricket. The live-action adaptation of the Disney classic has been in the works for a while now, as the project was first announced in 2015

Now, the flick has finally hit theaters. So, what do the critics have to say about it?

Amazing

Another fan was really high on Pinocchio. They even called it "amazing."

"Unappealing"

Variety's Courtney Howard didn't mince words about Pinocchio. She referred to the film as "messy" and "aesthetically unappealing."

Adorable

It seems as though fans were more fond of the Pinocchio remake than the critics. As this Twitter user shared, they liked it overall.

Baffling

Film critic Kevin Lee wasn't too keen on Disney's latest remake. While he praised the cast, he also said that the film pales in comparison to the original.

Loved It

This fan doesn't agree with what the critics are saying. They enjoyed the movie.

"Freaking Awful"

Alasdair of Novastream wasn't too fond of Pinocchio. It's safe to say they're giving the film a thumbs down.

"Surprisingly Great"

Richard Neto of The Hollywood Handle called the film "surprisingly great." He specifically touted how faithful it stays to the original.

