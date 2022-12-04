Disney+'s 'Pinocchio' Drew Some Pretty Bad Reactions When It Premiered
The new, live-action Pinocchio has officially dropped on Disney+. However, it appears as though there's a rather mixed response to the movie based on what folks are saying on Twitter. Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.
Pinocchio is based on the 1940 classic of the same name. It stars Hanks as puppet-maker Geppetto and Ainsworth as Pinocchio. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Honest John, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who voices Jiminy Cricket. The live-action adaptation of the Disney classic has been in the works for a while now, as the project was first announced in 2015.
Now, the flick has finally hit theaters. So, what do the critics have to say about it?
Amazing
The #Pinocchio movie was amazing it’s different than the animated version Tom Hanks as Geppetto was amazing it was emotional to watch but loved it 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Bjw1bbHqha— Mariam Skywalker (@MariamSkywalker) September 8, 2022
Another fan was really high on Pinocchio. They even called it "amazing."
"Unappealing"
Robert Zemeckis’ #PINOCCHIO is terrible. An absolute low point for Disney’s CG remake roster. Messy, dull & aesthetically unappealing, it’s one of the worst films of the year & acts as an uninspired affront to what the animators created with the 1940 original. pic.twitter.com/nS2vzt9ppE— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 8, 2022
Variety's Courtney Howard didn't mince words about Pinocchio. She referred to the film as "messy" and "aesthetically unappealing."
Adorable
#Pinocchio is adorable, with some particularly sweet and thrilling moments. Tom Hanks and the rest of the voice cast are a lot of fun. A couple changes I didn't love, but overall I liked it. pic.twitter.com/CIldicPSAX— Karen Peterson 😷 (@KarenMPeterson) September 8, 2022
It seems as though fans were more fond of the Pinocchio remake than the critics. As this Twitter user shared, they liked it overall.
Baffling
I'm baffled by Robert Zemeckis' #Pinocchio. The cast is terrific and there are some promising ideas, but that's it. There isn't a single moment that feels just as charming, scary, or treacherous as the original. And guys... you won't believe what they did to Monstro the Whale. pic.twitter.com/fCfa00dc7L— kevin l. lee @ #TIFF22 (@Klee_FilmReview) September 8, 2022
Film critic Kevin Lee wasn't too keen on Disney's latest remake. While he praised the cast, he also said that the film pales in comparison to the original.
Loved It
Just Finished #Pinocchio Absolutely Beautiful I loved it just how remember it growing up Who cares what the Critics are Saying just enjoy the movie pic.twitter.com/bOF5ZcdL49— 👑Robert Flores👑 (@bigbobber89) September 8, 2022
This fan doesn't agree with what the critics are saying. They enjoyed the movie.
"Freaking Awful"
Pinocchio is freaking awful! Way to take a classic and suck the soul of it! It also gives us Tom Hanks second awful accent of 2022. #Pinocchio pic.twitter.com/In7lvZ9brv— Alaisdair (@alaisdair) September 8, 2022
Alasdair of Novastream wasn't too fond of Pinocchio. It's safe to say they're giving the film a thumbs down.
"Surprisingly Great"
#Pinocchio is surprisingly great. The film manages to be faithful to the original and at the same time add elements that enrich the narrative. Beautiful visuals and a great performance by Tom Hanks as Geppeto.
Full review by @andrewkorpan1 later tonight for @The_HollywoodH pic.twitter.com/WfvLbyzECZ— Richard (@_richard_neto) September 8, 2022
Richard Neto of The Hollywood Handle called the film "surprisingly great." He specifically touted how faithful it stays to the original.