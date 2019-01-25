Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda Reportedly Working on Latina Princess Movie

Girl power is hitting new heights with Disney looking to introduce a new princess to its catalog. Creator of the Broadway smash hit Hamilton and star of Mary Poppins Returns, Lin-Manuel Miranda may potentially co-write an animated musical featuring a Latina princess.

According to Page Six, Miranda is in talks with Disney about this idea. His father, Luis, told the news outlet that “He’s talking to Disney about a sequel to Moana, but the movie would be about a Latina princess.”

Miranda held the role of music co-writer on the popular 2016 animated movie based on stories from the Polynesian mythology involving a young girl who sets off on a magical journey across the Pacific.

If Miranda brings his idea to life, this would help ease tension over debate regarding lack of diversity among popular princesses and lead roles in Hollywood in general.

“There are so many nonwhite women and girls who don’t see movie characters who look the way they do,” Monica Castillo — a film and culture critic — wrote in a New York Times opinion piece. “The omission can affect their self-esteem…Moana is another step in the right direction.”

“There are many still waiting for a Moana to call their own, a movie to pass on to their children that speaks to them about their culture.”

In 2009, Disney introduced Tiana in The Princess and the Frog and Paramount is currently anticipating their release of a Dora the Explorer movie.

It’s not just an issue with lack of diversity, but Disney has been criticised for years over the body types princesses are given as well. There have been claims that state these characters are bad role models.

In the meantime, Miranda is busy raising money for those devastated by the hurricane through filling the lead role of Hamilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico — which happens to be a place close to his heart considering that’s where his parents are from and continue to keep close to their roots though living in the states.

The Tony winner and Pulitzer Prize winner recently starred in Mary Poppins Returns with Emily Blunt as a new character, the lamplighter, Jack. Unfortunately, despite the A-list cast, Forbes reported that the movie made a disappointing box office debut. It grossed just $50 million in its opening week, which isn’t much considering Disney spent $130 million on production.

The original film was brought to life in 1964 and was an adaptation of P.L. Travers first book that was written in 1934.