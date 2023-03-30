'Dexter' and 'Jane the Virgin' Stars Dodge Ruthless Gangsters in Trailer for New Paramount Action Movie 'SNAG'

Paramount Global has unveiled the debut trailer for SNAG, a new action movie that counts Dexter actor David Zayas and Jane The Virgin star Jaime Camil among its cast. Judging by the new teaser, the movie is certain to be a fun crime flick with fistfights, shootouts, and car chases galore. Check out the full-length trailer below!

In a synopsis of SNAG, Paramount Global Content Distribution details: "An Australian lone wolf's quiet existence is shattered when he learns that the woman he once loved and thought was dead is alive and held captive by ruthless gangsters. Now, to take on this dangerous criminal organization, he must seek out allies and storm into a world of violence to rescue the love of his life in this gritty, modern day violent fairytale." The film is led by Ben Milliken — who is also the film's writer and director — with Jonny Beauchamp, Sofia Castro Michelle Ortiz, and Ana Ortiz also starring. SNAG arrives on Digital and in select theatres on April 28.

In addition to his memorable role as Rogelio de la Vega in Jane The Virgin, Camil has starred in a number of other projects, including the new season of Schmigadoon, which kicks off April 3. PopCulture.com recently had a chance to speak with Camil about the show, and opened up about what fans can expect from the new episodes. "What makes the show funner, honestly, and special," he said, "is the love we have for all of us, as cast members. "

"It's a love fest to be on the set of Schmigadoon, to be honest," Camil continued. "So it's so fun. It's so rewarding. If you like musical theater and you are doing this television show, it doesn't feel like you're on a television set. It feels like you are doing a play in a way. Right? And it's brilliantly written."

Noting how the new season will strongly appeal to all TV watchers as well as musical theater fans, Camil said, "You get all the references and you get all the Easter eggs and whatnot. But also, it's a show that talks to all types of audiences. You don't need to love musicals."

He then revealed, "Actually, the first season, a guy was interviewing me saying, 'I hate musical theater. There is no money in the world you can pay me to sit down and watch a musical show. And I love the show. I really love the show.' And I think that speaks volumes on how appealing the show is to a broader audience." The first two episodes of Schmigadoon Season 2 debut Wednesday, April 5, on Apple TV+.