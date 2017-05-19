David Ayer In Talks To Direct Scarface Reboot

Say hello to my little film!

David Ayer, a man known for his gritty and raw films, is in talks to direct the upcoming reboot of Scarface at Universal Studios.

The film has been slated for a 2018 release and originally had Antoine Fuqua in the mix to direct. Fuqua, however, left the conversation due to scheduling conflicts.

Ayer is currently putting the finishing touches on his Netflix film Bright, which stars Will Smith. The pair worked together previously on the DC Films project Suicide Squad at Warner Brothers, which saw Ayer handling A-list stars such as Smith, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jared Leto. Ayer’s directorial resume extends to End of Watch, the Brad Pitt-lead Fury, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Sabotage. He is already in place to direct to Suicide Squad spinoff film Gotham City Sirens.

The Scarface reboot has Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) attached to star in what is described as “a reimagining of the core immigrant story told in both the 1932 and 1983 film version” by the report from Deadline. The new film will have a Los Angeles setting, with the script’s most recent draft coming from the Coen brothers.

Dylan Clark of War for the Planet of the Apes is on board to produce the film with Scott Stuber of Netflix and the 1983 film’s producer Martin Bregman.

The 1983 version of Scarface nabbed $65.9 million at the worldwide box office which was a modest haul while the film was on its way to becoming an iconic title filled with dialogue which would not soon be forgotten.