Darren Aronofsky Reveals Poster For Jennifer Lawrence-Starring Thriller ‘Mother!’

To celebrate Mother’s Day, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky took to Twitter to share artwork for his upcoming psychological thriller, Mother! It’s unclear if this is the official poster, considering it’s got plenty of blood, or if he merely posted it to build anticipation for the film.

The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Kristen Wiig, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Little is known about the film’s plot, other than a couple’s relationship will be tested when they encounter uninvited guests at their home. It’s unclear which actors will be playing the couple and which will be the uninvited guests at this time.

Mother! will be Aronofsky’s first film since 2014’s Noah, which was a relatively successful biblical epic, earning over $350 million worldwide. Noah also received relatively positive reviews, earning 74% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film didn’t entirely resonate with audiences, with the tale of Noah and his arc occupying little of audiences’ memories.

Prior to Noah, Aronofsky earned much acclaim with another psychological thriller with the Natalie Portman-starring Black Swan. The film told the tortured story of a dancer willing to sacrifice her body to pull off an incredible ballet performance, which ultimately led to the dancer also sacrificing her sanity.

Among Black Swan‘s many achievements, it scored five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Portman took home the Oscar for her performance as the tortured dancer.

Aronofsky is no stranger to the awards circuit, as his 2008 film The Wrestler also made the rounds of winning accolades, most notably for star Mickey Rourke’s performance as an aging professional wrestler who refuses to quit the profession that is ultimately killing him.

Star Lawrence and Bardem has both starred in their fair share of thrillers, with Lawrence starring in films like The House at the End of the Street and Winter’s Bone, and with Bardem starring as the villainous Anton Chigurh in No Country For Old Men in addition to playing the villain in the James Bond adventure Skyfall.

Considering the talent both in front of and behind the camera, expect Mother! to wow audiences when it is ultimately released.

