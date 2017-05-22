New Dark Tower Posters Revealed

Stephen King has created a vast array of worlds and amazing narratives to populate them, but few are as imaginative and adored among his fans like his epic fantasy series The Dark Tower.

After years of languishing in development hell, the film adaptation of the story is finally set to hit theaters this year with Idris Elba starring as the Gunslinger named Roland and Matthew McConaughey as the evil Man in Black.

We finally got our first look at footage of the new film hitting theaters in August, and now the film’s stars are going head to head against each other on social media by releasing a pair of posters featuring their respective characters.

The Dark Tower features Elba’s character Roland leaving Mid-World for Earth in an effort to reach End-World and save all worlds from certain doom, aided by a young boy played by Tom Taylor. Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, the film doesn’t directly adapt any one novel and it has been said to feature both as a sequel to the original stories as well as an adaptation of the story.

In the story, Roland and Taylor’s character Jake Chambers are in direct conflict with the Man in Black, a sorcerer who hopes to reach The Dark Tower. He hopes to use its power to rule over the infinite realities in all of time and space.

The producers of the film intend it to kick off a series of properties that will chronicle The Dark Tower series, including television miniseries taking place between film entries. It’s likely all of those ambitious plans will be determined by the movie’s success.

The Dark Tower opens in theaters August 4.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures