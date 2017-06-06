After Sony Correction, Dan Aykroyd Still Upset About Ghostbusters

It’s probably safe to say the Ghostbusters reboot is a sensitive topic for Dan Aykroyd. Just a couple of days after he made headlines by throwing Paul Feig under the bus, Sony issued a statement clarifying the nature of the reshoots that Aykroyd seemed to be upset about.

The co-writer and star of the original film served as a producer on last year’s reboot and said he was a big fan of what Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, and Kate McKinnon did in the movie. However, he added that Feig “spent too much on it.”

“He didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him and several scenes that were going to be needed and he said ‘nah, we don’t need them,’” Aykroyd said on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch. “Then we tested the movie and they needed them and he had to go back. About $30 to $40 million in reshoots. So he will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon.”

Sony Pictures representatives have since refuted that large figure, clarifying that the reshoots actually cost between $3 and $4 million in a statement to Deadline.

Aykroyd has since made a statement on his Facebook page, this time blaming the fact that the original Ghostbusters cast members weren’t involved as much as they should have been.

Feig has yet to speak about the situation, though the director did tweet about the forthcoming Ghostbusters Day celebration. But the more he keeps quiet, and the more Aykroyd talks, the better the director looks.

Maybe it isn’t Feig who won’t be allowed on the Sony lot any time soon…

