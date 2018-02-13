Dakota Johnson Reveals Thongs Were Glued to Her Body During ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

Dakota Johnson just finished up filming Fifty Shades Freed, her final film portraying Anastasia Steele. In a new interview with MarieClaire.com, she revealed that this latest film involved some challenging use of super glue.

Johnson told her interviewer that it never gets easier or less awkward to film so many intense, and often violent sex scenes, even after three movies.

“No, it’s never easy. It’s not casual and it’s not fun. It never got easy,” she said.

The “not easy” detail from the interview many people can’t stop wondering about is the way Johnson had a thong attached to her body.

“Oh yeah, Jamie’s little pouch. It’s super not glamorous — it’s really unsexy,” she said. “He wore that, and I had these sort of strapless thongs that had glue on them.”

This odd piece of industry insider knowledge was a lot for readers to wrap their heads around, so Johnson had to clarify.

“It’s not glue, but it’s sticky. They’re, like, basically if it were a nipple pastie, but underwear. But it’s only sticky at the top, it’s not sticky the whole way. It would also come off because the adhesive would wear out, so then they would superglue it to my body so that it wouldn’t fall off. And I would wear two of them,” she said.

“It’s not painful,” Johnson assured her interviewer. “I mean, it’s barely anything. But I guess you have some sense of being covered. It’s f—ing bizarre.”

Of all the scenes from the films, however, Johnson said the hardest one to film was the Red Room scene in the most recent film.

“I was handcuffed with my arms and legs to the gate. It’s like a fence thing that comes down. And I was blindfolded,” she recalled. “And it was kind of shocking, because I didn’t realize that no matter how prepared or rehearsed I was, when your senses are taken away like that, you can’t control the way your nervous system will react. So, it was really tricky to navigate that scene. It was kind of difficult.”

As much as the franchise gets made fun of by the general populous, Johnson noted that it was important for her and the rest of the cast and crew to depict things accurately for the BDSM community. In that spirit, they worked with “sex advisors” on set.

“Jamie mostly had an advisor that was on set for the first film, not so much for the second. Then we just had people who specialized in knowing how things work, like how to use certain tools and toys. There’s a certain method,” Johnson said.

“It’s very intricate and the details are really important,” she added. “The rules are also really important. We didn’t want to go make a movie about something we didn’t research to the bone. So to really honor the BDSM community and we did it the right way.”

Fifty Shades Freed is in theaters now.