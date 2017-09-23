‘Cult of Chucky’ Gets a Slew of Stills and Behind-the-Scenes Pics

Earlier this week, the announcement came that Cult of Chucky, the seventh film in the Child’s Play franchise, would simultaneously debut on Blu-ray, DVD, VOD and Netflix on October 3. In case you can’t wait that long to get an update on your “Friend ’til the End,” check out some new images from the film in the gallery above.

The upcoming sequel is set to be the biggest installment yet, as it brings together a variety of fan-favorite characters and original actors to collide with the killer doll. Brad Dourif once again voices Chucky, with series creator Don Mancini writing and directing.

The new film will catch up with Nica (Fiona Dourif) at an asylum for the criminally insane where she has been confined for the past four years and is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when Nica’s psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic ‘tool’ to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar ‘Good Guy’ doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all.

Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

Child’s Play is one of the only franchises to utilize the same writer for all installments. PopCulture.com recently spoke with Mancini about if he’d change anything about the original film.

“In my original script for the first move, the babysitter’s death was in the bathtub, with the television going in and electrocuting her,” Mancini confessed. “Tom Holland, who rewrote the script and directed the movie, he changed the circumstances to [actress] Dinah Manoff go out the window, and fall to her death, which was cool, but I always loved that set piece with the bathtub, and the television, and the bubbles. I just thought it was, just visually, very interesting.”

Check out Cult of Chucky on October 3.

