‘Creed 2’ Poster Revealed

A new poster has been released for Creed 2 featuring Michael B. Jordan in a pair of boxing gloves with his character’s last name displayed on his shorts. Adonis Creed stands ready to battle it out in the ring.

“Know his name,” the official Creed Twitter account wrote Tuesday morning. He stands in front of a graphic of the Roman numeral II signifying the second installment.

It was confirmed back in April that filming for the sequel had officially begun. A news release detailed that production began in Philadelphia on April 2 with Jordan and Sylvester Stallone once again in the lead roles of Creed and Rocky Balboa, respectively.

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad will also return in the sequel, as well as Wood Harris and Andre Ward.

Set to premiere on Thanksgiving, the sequel will focus on Jordan’s Creed as he faces off against Florian “The Big Nasty” Munteanu as Viktor Drago, the son of Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, who killed Apollo Creed in Rocky IV.

“Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed,” reads the official synopsis for Creed 2. “Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring.”

The synopsis continues: “Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.”

The first Creed was written and directed by Ryan Cogler, who went on to direct Marvel’s Black Panther, which also starred Jordan. While Stallone was initially set to handle directing duties on the sequel, Steven Caple Jr. (The Land) was ultimately chosen to take over the film.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the franchise and work with such a thoughtful team,” Caple Jr. said via a statement in December. “I got involved because I’ve always been a Rocky fan and I enjoy stories with heart and substance. But when Ryan put his touch on Creed I felt another level of connection to the franchise. It started to feel personal for many different reasons.”

He continued, “This next Creed is a tale beyond the boxing ring and dives deep into family, legacy, and fears. I’m excited to share my view and collaborate with the talented cast and crew.”

Cogler also spoke about Creed 2, explaining that the film was in good hands with Caple Jr.

“When I wrote and directed Creed, I wanted to tell a human story about a family from a new perspective, while also paying homage to the Rocky characters we’ve all grown up knowing and loving,” Cogler said. “I’ve known Steven was an amazing filmmaker since our days at USC film school together, so I can’t wait to see what he, Sly, Mike and Tessa bring to this next chapter.”