Controversy Hits Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire Biopic

The upcoming Fred Astaire biopic, starring Tom Holland, has already become a towering inferno before it’s even gotten off the ground.

The film is supposedly set to tell the story of the actor/dancer’s life, which he famously kept private.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Widely known as one of the best actors ever and the best on-screen dancer of all time—mostly thanks to his roles in several classic Hollywood musicals—not much is known about Astaire’s private life during his lengthy career until his death in 1987. According to a new TMZ report, his widow wants it to stay that way.

The report says that his widow Robyn Astaire emailed Amy Pascal, one of the film’s producers, and said she hasn’t authorized the making of the film. A clause in his will demanded that all requests for a biopic on his life be denied, saying it is “because I have no particular desire to have my life misinterpreted, which it would be.”

The letter from his widow reinforces his words, as she wrote to the producers that Astaire “was explicit in his Will that he did not want his life story to be depicted on screen” and that she “fully respects and upholds those wishes.” She then threatened legal action if the producers claim she authorized the production of the movie.

The Holland-starring biopic was announced in 2021. Paul King, known for directing the Paddington films, signed on to direct the movie in 2023. Not much else is known about the film as of yet.

Astaire was one of the biggest names during the classic age of Hollywood, and starred in beloved musicals like Top Hat, Shall We Dance, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, The Band Wagon, and Silk Stockings. Despite his iconic status, he was only ever once nominated for an Oscar in 1974 for disaster flick The Towering Inferno.