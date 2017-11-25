Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Eyed for Movie Role

A Hollywood casting director is currently pursuing former NFL player Colin Kaepernick for an undisclosed role.

TMZ spotted casting director Vickie Thomas searching in a casting message board for Kaepernick’s representative.

Thomas is currently casting for two projects, an unknown TV pilot and the upcoming comedy film Uncle Drew.

Uncle Drew, which is based on series of Pepsi commercials, features sports stars including Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber and Lisa Leslie. It seems like Kaepernick would be a shoo-in for a small role or cameo in the film.

Thomas didn’t specify what the role would entail, she simply was trying to contact the controversial sports figure.

Kaepernick is best known for spearheading the trend of NFL players protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem before games. This has made him an equally inspiring and despised figure across the country.

No NFL team has hired Kaepernick, so his schedule is relatively clear, a cameo from him would surely grab some added buzz to the film.