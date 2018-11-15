Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ Trailer Released During CMA Awards

Disney released the official trailer for Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo during the 2018 CMA Awards telecast.

Featuring new footage from the touching adaptation, the short clip also featured first looks at the characters played by stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Eva Green. The movie also stars Danny DeVitto, Nico Parker, Finley Hobbins, DeObia Oparei, Joseph Gatt, Sharon Rooney and Alan Arkin.

The new trailer showed images from the new film’s impressive circus settinng as we first meet the adorable CGI elephant.

“Welcome baby Dumbo. We’re all family here, no matter how small,” a girl says before the elephant is seen sneezing and taking flight with his ears for the first time.

Along with images of the circus’ other acts, the trailer shows as Dumbo’s mother is taken away from him, leaving him heartbroken.

“We’re going to bring your mom home,” the girl says, later showing different images of Dumbo as well as possible conflict in the circus, him stumbling on his ears as he wears silly clown makeup and trying to fly during a show.

Burton directed the new adaptation of the classic story and Ehren Grimm (Ghost in the Shell, Transformer: Age of Extinction) wrote the script.

Disney fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the new adaptation.

Michael Keaton and Tim Burton reunite for #Dumbo ?! With a dash of Eva Green?! IM SO IN ❤️ — debbie (@GlassHeart5) November 15, 2018

“I already cried watching the new Dumbo trailer,” one user wrote.

“I refuse to watch the new Dumbo. That movie is so sad,” another user commented.

“Can’t say that Dumbo is anywhere near my top 10 disney movies of all time, but this live action version looks pretty f—ing great,” a third user commented.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are being kept under wraps, though it is expected to closely resemble the original animated movie, as Dumbo, an elephant with large ears, revives the popularity of a struggling circus with a flying act. The circus, however, has evil plans to exploit the animal and he must find the strange to leave the place behind.

Some of the characters from the original film will not be present for the new adaptation and new characters will be added, including Neils Skellig (Gatt) and Miss Atlantis (Rooney). The movie will also reportedly offer backstories to the humans who work at the circus.

The film will be released March 29, 2019.